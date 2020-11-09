Megagrowth Nigeria launches web show, The Gist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Premium haircare brand, Mega Growth Nigeria has launched a fun new web series known as ‘The Gist’.

The Gist is exciting, educating, and entertaining new series that tells the story of amazingly strong and beautiful women from all walks of life who let us into their struggles and issues as well as their mega growth moments.

The flagship season of The Gist is hosted by Latasha Ngwube, a seasoned host, renowned journalist, and creative director of About That Curvy Life.

The web series features ten women who talk to the host Latasha about everything; managing finances during an economic meltdown, finding/owning your voice, post-partum weight and hair loss, switching careers and building/managing a business in Nigeria.

A few of the guests this season include, author and financial expert, Arese Ugwu, weight-loss expert Bunmi George of Shredder gang, Big brother Nigeria Stars Bambam and Lucy Edet, writer and co-host of ‘I Said What I Said podcast,’ Jola Ayeye, Trichologist and founder of Tresses Salon, Koyinsola Vera Cruz, Yoga instructor and founder of The Yoga Club Lagos, Sandra Patrick and actress, TV and event host and co-founder of My Wash N Go, Bolanle Olukanni.

