Meet VUNG: Nigerian singer taking global stage by storm

Kindly Share This Story:

Meet Victor Ajamolaya mostly known by his stage name VUNG. He is a Nigerian singer taking the global stage by storm, with his strong lyrical content and diversified afro-fusion sound.

He hails from Ondo State and says he developed an interest in music, from his dad who always loved playing the likes of Ebenezer Obey, Fela Kuti and Bob Marley’s music around the house.

“I just loved the sound of it, the music made me feel good and I aspired to one day be able to make music that could influence and inspire people,”.

Vung says he started to write his own music at the age of 8 and never looked back since then. His debut project; “Late Night Ride” dropped September 18th 2020 and has gained him a massive audience both in his home country and across the globe.

When asked what inspires his very unique sound he says, “I draw inspiration from everyday life, experience and my emotions. If I feel a certain way in my soul’ I just relay that on the beat. I can only speak on what I’m going through and been through”.

Vung is undeniably one of the young talents that should be on your radar and he shows no sign of slowing down, steady solidifying his name in the music industry.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: