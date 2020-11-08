Meet the judges for MTN Y’ello Star: Banky W, Omawumi, Malik Yusef

Kindly Share This Story:

Six-time Grammy-award winner, Malik Yusef and award-winning Nigerian artistes, Banky W and Omawumi have been announced as judges of the premiere edition of the MTN Y’ello Star Project. The trio will help unleash the musical talent from the selected finalists.

Speaking on the selection of the judges for the Y’ello Star music reality TV show, General Manager, Brands and Communications, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge said “Who is in the best position to recognise the diverse music talent than internationally acclaimed music stars? We are blessed as a country to have a youth population with the talent to take on the world and they need the right kind of mentorship to excel. This is what informed our choice of judges for this maiden edition of the Y’ello Star music project.”

Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, looks forward to grooming the next big music stars from our country. In his words, “I am ready to share my knowledge with each participant because I believe they all have the potential to become sensational stars expanding Nigeria’s presence on the global map.”

Also sharing her hopes about the show, popular singer and songwriter, Omawumi Megbele, simply known as Omawumi said, “I am a product of a music reality show and I would like to see all the finalists become successful in the Nigerian music industry and beyond. I am determined to tutor the participants to become the next music stars.”

Internationally renowned songwriter and rapper, Malik Yusef, expressed his thoughts as a judge on the show saying, “This is a huge opportunity for me to positively impact the life and career trajectory of the next music stars coming out of Nigeria. The contestants will be intensely drilled through the entire scope of music creation, which is critical for a break on to the global stage.”

MTN Nigeria’s commitment to the country’s development has been consistent over the years as thousands of Nigerian youths have been empowered across diverse sectors by the firm’s innovative corporate social responsibility programmes.

