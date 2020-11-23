Meet Richard Buettner: Author, entrepreneur, visionary

Kindly Share This Story:

Richard Buettner understands the power of being unafraid to fail. As an entrepreneur, public speaker, and author, Richard has worked tirelessly, overcoming obstacles to become a pioneer in Germany’s influencer and affiliate marketing industry.

At only 24, Richard became a self-made millionaire, reaching millions of people in the process through strategic social media marketing. He says, “What inspires me most is when someone overcomes great challenges to achieve what was conceived to be impossible before.”

Born in a small town in eastern Germany, Richard struggled to overcome the belief that he would never become successful. “Why would I become so lucky to succeed,” he recalls asking himself, adding, “How will I ever reach many people?” At the age of 14, Richard experienced his first taste of success as a semi-professional basketball player in the 1st Youth Basketball League (JBBL) in Magdeburg, Germany. Nevertheless, he still doubted whether he would be able to break the mold and create something bigger than himself.

In 11th grade, Richard dropped out of school, returning to his hometown to begin a sales job. “Ever since I was a teenager, I knew having a job that I didn’t like to make money to barely get by was not how I wanted to spend the rest of my life,” Richard remembers. “First, I focused on understanding money and energy to become financially independent. The next step was finding out what I really wanted to do with my resources.”

At 20 years old, Richard made a career change to online marketing and joined a high-end nutrition company. He harnessed the power of social media, building a team of 400 people within the company, and thus becoming the top leader in all of East Germany. “Now looking back, I found what I was looking for during the journey,” Richard explains. “The goal was never to reach a destination but to discover the way.”

Today, Richard continues to inspire many through public speaking events and his best-selling book The Success Formula. “I would say the greatest success is the development of the people that I’ve worked with directly or impacted indirectly,” Richard says. “As a leader, the most important job is to serve.”

Looking to the future, Richard hopes to continue to make an impact on those in his wake. “They say if you don’t know where you’ll be in five years, you are already there… And I really hope I’m not in a lockdown again,” he laughs. “But with the current situation, one of my main focuses has been observing what happens right now and adapting in alignment with my dreams, values, and imagination. We have been blessed with imagination, which is truly a creative force. Use it for you and you can create your heaven on earth. Use it against you and you’ll live in fear and anxiety for the rest of your life.”

This is one of many lessons Richard hopes to pass down to empower people to become the best version of themselves, in turn creating a better world for future generations. He explains, “Most importantly, I want to work on a foundation to serve as many people as possible and help them realize their highest purpose.”

