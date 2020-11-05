Vanguard Logo

Meet Queen Joy Ebhodaghe, Nigeria’s rep at Miss Globe 2020 World Finals

Joy Ebhodaghe
Queen Joy Ebhodaghe

Queen Ebhodaghe Joy is currently representing Nigeria at the 46th edition of The Miss Globe pageant in Tirana, Albania.

The Edo state born model emerged 3rd runner up at the 13th edition of the prestigious Beauty of Africa International pageant(BAIP) held in Calabar 2019. And was crowned Baip Globe Nigeria 2019/2020

As The Miss Globe Nigeria 2020, Joy will be hoping to win the highly reffered pageant title that has 47 delegates from other countries.

Joy Ebhodaghe

The grand finale is set to take off on Tuesday, 12th November, 2020. Virtual voting is open on the competition website and Joy will be hoping to get all the support that will help her win the title.

