Meet Nigeria’s youngest CEOs, Zeena, Zara Adebayo

Two Nigerian sisters, Zeena and Zara Adebayo may very well be making their way into the Guinness Book of Records for being the youngest Chief Executive Officers out of Nigeria.

Zeena, 4 years old and her sister, Zara six months old officially launched their company Zeena and Zara Limited on October 10, 2020 in Lagos.

With plenty of help from their parents, Issa and Happiness Adebayo, the toddlers attracted the presence of many dignitaries from different walks of life, ranging from entertainment to fashion; business to politics and so on and so forth.

Zeena and Zara Limited, according to the mother of the sisters, is a clothing brand billed to be number one in the whole of Africa. Already, the sisters have earned a sobriquet from the media as the “Sophisticated Sisters”.

“Our very first sales will be 20th December 2020 on our website and selling at almost 50% off on the entire website. We will begin to post all our items with prices and sizes very soon,” the mother revealed.

Their mother, Happiness Adebayo, is generally acclaimed to be number one and biggest human hair seller in Nigeria and is Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare.

The father on the other hand is one of Nigeria’s leading automobile dealers and business moguls, Issa Adebayo of Still Autos Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Adebayo Group of Companies.

Zeena and Zara have a brother named Anis Adebayo. He’s only two years old.

Some of the celebrities in attendance at the unveiling of the brand include CEO, Luminee, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, Tola of Nail Arcade and many more while compere, Kiekie hosted the event.

