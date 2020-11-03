Meet Jack Russ: The Marvel from the slum who is currently head honcho of Liberia cinematographers

Kindly Share This Story:

Regardless of how huge a song is, there is no debate that it needs a decent video to keep it important for longer periods.

For music to really wake up, it needs to have resonant sound joined with remarkable visuals.

This is something that numerous Liberian musicians have come to comprehend, which has been one of the numerous reasons our art is turning out to be known Globally. Hence, one of the few people that have helped this process is Jackie Russ; The Marvel From the Slum who has infiltrated his way to the mainstream, infusing new energy with unique perspectives and innovative visual concepts, into the musical realm.

The name “Jackie Russ” is not strange in the film industry. It is a household name in Liberia. From the slum, he’s shaping into a legendary cinematographer.

Jackie is best known for his creative skills, work ethics & different ideas he brings to the table. Aside from shooting videos, the guy is a hell of a nation. A multi-talented figure whose ideas are changing the film industry.

He’s also an extraordinary artist. The incredible young man has won the hearts of many people including celebrities in the industry. Sometimes he gives out free videos to upcoming artists as a sign of productivity & development. This shows that Jackie Russ is a cinematographer with solid and crafty ideas.

If you didn’t know, now you know. He did release his first studio album called “Magic SZN”. This album is one of the trending albums in the republic. It has been nominated by MLMA 2020 awards in the ‘Best Album Category’. It comes with creativity, sound tunes, catchy hooks & brilliant imagination. The album is being sold on all major platforms. Check it out on Apple Music, Spotify, heart radio &, etc.

Jackie Russ is a figure to celebrate. One of the most interesting things about him is the fact that he is always preaching about “Unity”. He envisages an industry full of love, appreciation, and open-minded people.

