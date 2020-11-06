Meet Bruno Eziefule: winner of Bloody Green Productions, Lexanton Nigeria’s premier short film competition

Kindly Share This Story:

“The announcement made my day and I’m very excited about working with the team. It’s like getting a ticket into paradise”.

These were the words of fast rising Nigerian actor and script writer, Bruno Eziefule after emerging as the winner of the debut short film competition organised by Bloody Green Productions and Lexanton Nigeria.

In his debut interview after winning, Bruno revealed that he wrote the winning script as a pilot for a tv show over two years ago. But after trying over and over to get the pilot script picked up by a few established studios with no success, he was forced to shelve the project. When he saw the advert for the competition, he decided to “shoot his shot”, and was shocked when his abandoned script emerged as the winner.

The competition officially kicked off on October 1st, submissions closed on the 16th and the winner was announced two weeks later, on October 30th. Production of the winning script GHOST WORKER by Bruno Eziefule is set to begin this November and the short film will be released sometime in December or January 2021.

