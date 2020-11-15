Meet Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe and family, as he celebrates birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Respected man of God, publisher, pharmacist and author of Our Daily Manna, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe is a year older today.

He is the founder and senior pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain (MPM) Ministry Worldwide, headquartered in Lagos. He is also the author of Our Daily Manna, a daily devotional that’s been shaping lives for decades.

Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe bagged his first degree in Pharmacy in 1983. In 1999, he obtained his PhD in Theology and was subsequently awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Theology by the Calvary Academy in collaboration with the Lighthouse Christian University, Brooklyn, New York, USA.

He has however dedicated the last 30 years of his life to the ministry of God and service to mankind in all forms despite having his own many battles to fight, including an attempted suicide about 28 years ago.

With God’s grace, his life and work of God through him has grown in leaps and bounds, taking him across the world and touching the lives of millions of people directly and indirectly in the process.

Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe is happily married to Reverend Flora Kwakpovwe.

