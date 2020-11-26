Media Panache’s Peniel Bello nominated for 2020 Future Awards Africa Prize for Entrepreneurship

Kindly Share This Story:

Team lead and general manager at Media Panache, Peniel Bello has been nominated for The Future Awards Africa 2020 scheduled to be broadcast on Africa Magic, MTV Base and Pop Central on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The Future Awards Africa honors young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the past year. Peniel Bello, being a nominee in this year’s edition will join an already formidable class of TFAA alumni.

Announcement for 2020 nominees was televised on Sunday, November 8th on Channels TV revealing 145 nominees in 20 categories. Peniel Bello was nominated for the ‘Prize for Entrepreneurship’ category; contending against 6 other estimable entrepreneurs including Akomolafe Henrich, Ogechukwu Alexis, Fejiro Hanu, Barbara Okereke, Adetola Nola, and Tracy Bata.

Peniel relayed the news of the nomination on her Instagram page. She said, “I’m so happy to be nominated for the 2020 Future Awards Africa Prize For Entrepreneurship. Totally unsolicited and I’m in awe! I’m super grateful to God for the opportunity to lead such a great team and build our businesses at home and beyond. 2020 has been an incredible year for us as a company.

“When Timi (Media Panache Founder) left for America in 2018, everything was tough, most of the staff at the time resigned, they didn’t see a future without Timi leading the company. From Scratch, I was tasked to manage the general affairs of the company, build a new team and make the business work. Boy, it did! Did I do it alone? No! Today is about the team, the team that made it work, the team that got us here, the team that believed – this nomination is for everyone of you! Thank you for making this happen.”

Friends and Family of Peniel have since shown her support by congratulating her and expressing their delight in the comment section of her Instagram post. Peniel has been recognized for the hard work and tenacity put into running Media Panache, one of the leading public relations agencies in Nigeria.

The company offers PR services to corporate, financial, religious and entertainment clients including Jobberman Nigeria, Tetra Pak West Africa, OK Foods (Makers of Pure Bliss), Symrise, SeekMed, but to mention a few.

Other categories in this year’s awards include; Prize for Technology, Prize for Fashion, Prize for Acting, Prize for Journalism, Prize for Music, Prize for service to young people, among others. Top personalities nominated across these categories include DJ Cuppy, Rema, Odunayo Eweniyi, Fireboy and others.

The Future Awards Africa 2020 will mark the ceremony’s 15th edition, since their emergence in 2006. The award has been described by Forbes as Nigeria’s most outstanding award for young Nigerians.

