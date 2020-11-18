Mechanic, 50, in court over alleged stealing of vehicle

Kindly Share This Story:

A 50-year-old auto mechanic, Nkem Vitalis, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of a Volkswagen bus, worth N800,000.

Vitalis, who resides at No. 20 Anglican Street, off Agbado-Oja in Ogun, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, told the court that the defendant committed the offences, with others still at large, on Sept. 19 at Balogun Street, Oshodi, Lagos.

Raji said that the defendant stole a Volkswagen LT bus, property of the complainant, Mr Chidi Eze, from where it was parked.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 attracts two years jail term for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, granted the defendant N200, 000 bails, with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec. 15, for mention.

