Matteye Records signs 18-year-old Tremor

Kindly Share This Story:

Matteye Records has signed multi-talented 18 year-old artiste, Caleb Asuquo Edet. a.k.a Tremor. The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Matthew Ezeigbo, “Our label exists to make known the artistes. Our label manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products we create.

Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world.”

It will be recalled that Tremor dropped his last single as an independent artist, titled Better Nigeria, which trended multiple times on Twitter few days after its release. Tremor, a sensational music act, fashionista and model amongst many others, hails from Cross River State.

READ ALSO:

In Tremor’s words, “My music started as a hobby, however, my aim now is to use music to inspire my generation. I see myself being one of the biggest artistes in the world at the end of my music journey. I love music passionately, I just to love to create melodies from my head and to bring them out from my mouth. Most importantly, I want to use music as a way to talk about real life situations and to feed people’s souls because music is food for the soul.”

His music inspiration, according to him, comes from artistes like Justin Bieber, Wizkid, Burna boy and Sam Smith. Tremor is a goal oriented artist who wants to be one of the biggest music exports from Nigeria to the world in a few years from now.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: