Mark, 36, seeks N8m for urgent kidney transplant

By Gabriel Olawale

Unless there is urgent intervention, 36- year-old Mark Nlaani’s dream of becoming an Information Technology expert may not be achieved. This is because Mark is battling with a Chronic Kidney Disease, which requires urgent life-saving surgery.

Mark, who hails from Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State was diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease and confined to his sickbed where he is fighting night and day for his life.

Sadly, while Mark still hopes to achieve his IT consultant ambition, his failing health has continued to deteriorate.

Recounting his ordeal to Good Health Weekly, he said it all began gradually with an elevated blood pressure which he managed for over five years before he was unfortunately diagnosed with kidney disease.

“I couldn’t understand why things never progressed in the positive direction because I took my medication for hypertension with dedication but lost the battle eventually in 2019 in my humble residence along the Sangotedo Lekki highway.

Since then, life has been tough for me. The cost of undergoing dialysis has been very challenging.

“It costs me about N24, 000 per session of dialysis and I have to do it twice a week. I also have to manage other complications such as anaemia which cost about N65, 000. I spent about N25, 000 per month to cater for an avalanche of medications, N20, 090 for injections and IV fluids used to maintain balance in blood levels. While, occasionally, I suffer oedema (serious breathing issues that require been placed on an oxygen machine).”

Calling for support from Nigerians, government, cooperate and private organisation, Mark said his former colleagues and friends have been very instrumental to his ability to attend dialysis sessions for about a year now.

“It has not been easy depending on people to support me financially. But somehow I seem to have pulled through by the special grace of God and the love friends have shown me. The hands are getting heavy as these same friends can no longer guarantee a regular contribution to help. As they have family commitments of their own.

“The doctor told me that it will cost me about N8 million for a kidney transplant and other treatments. The general public and well-meaning Nigerians should please, kindly help me achieve my goals to get back on my feet.”

All contributions can go to Nlaani Mark GTBANK account; 0007816917 or you can reach him on 09034126827.

