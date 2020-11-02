Managing untoward events for sustainability of businesses and individual wealth: The insurance option

Kindly Share This Story:

Insurance being a subset of the risk management value chain provides a hedge against losses arising from untoward events or fortuitous circumstances which must be explicitly covered under the insurance policy. Insurance performs this laudable role by guaranteeing sustenance of businesses which might have suffered disruptions due to unplanned and uncontrollable events which are accidental.

In our clime, we are daily assailed through the social media and other communication channels of reported cases of trauma being experienced by teeming spectrum of our people. “Psychological trauma is a response to an event that a person finds highly stressful. Examples are disaster, accident or protest. Trauma can cause a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms.” (Healthline Media Uk Ltd).

The American Psychological Association outlined several types of trauma, including acute trauma which has to do with a single stressful or dangerous event; chronic trauma which relates to repeated occurrences whilst complex traumas are exposures to multiple traumatic events. Sometimes insurance solution providers are being approached by potential customers to ascertain whether cover could be accessed on emotional disturbances. Since this is not a pure risk situation, it may be nearly impossible to quantify losses arising therefrom.

In the medical field, an adverse event may be described as any abnormal event resulting in death, requiring prolonged hospitalization, persistent or significant disability or incapacity and congenital abnormalities. Traumatic events can alter the functioning of our brains and central nervous systems. The effect creates a feeling of being unsafe. Post-traumatic stress disorder can develop after a person is exposed to a traumatic event such as sexual abuse, domestic violence and public disturbance.

The above situation could be managed through deliberate exercise, mindful breathing and connecting with others. Although the above are untoward events which impact on the emotions of our people, insurances do not cover emotional disturbances but only pure risks situations. The main objective of every insurance contract is to give financial security and protection to the insured from any likely future uncertainties. The insured/customers must never ever try to misuse this safe financial cover. Seeking profit opportunities by reporting false occurrences violates the terms and conditions of an insurance contract. This breaks trust, resulting in breaching of a contract and invites legal penalties.

Insurance firms will continue to adapt to maturing markets and economic turbulence and integrate technology, talent and business model innovation into legacy environments for sustained growth. The insurance players will leverage on technological advances such as disruptive insurtech to meet emerging customers’ demands and diverse expectations.

In this uncertain time, businesses and risk averse individuals think insurance and deploy arrays of insurance services to protect valuable assets from being imperiled by unexpected events. This is to ensure such insured businesses or risk conscious individuals retain their earlier position before the risk insured against crystallized. What this means is that we all need insurances for anything we attach value to or that will make you feel pained if lost or damaged. However, like was explained earlier, this excludes emotional disturbances.

