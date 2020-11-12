Kindly Share This Story:

An accountant, Rowland Ogunebo, on Thursday dragged his wife, Blessing before an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking divorce on grounds of indecent dressing and adultery.

Testifying, Ogunebo, who resides in Kasumu Estate, in Ibadan said:” I can no longer live with Blessing. She has no regards for any of my family members.

“She does not dress like a married and responsible housewife. She wears mini-skirts and other skimpy dresses.

“Whenever I asked her to change, she rains insults on me,” he said.

He alleged that Blessing is ill-tempered.

However, Blessing opposed the suit.

”I still love my husband because we have two children together. My husband hates the way I dress because he is not fashionable,” she said.

The President of the Court, Chief Henry Agbaje, adjourned the matter until Dec. 3 for the couple to produce more evidence.

Agbaje advised them not to do anything that would jeopardise the case.

