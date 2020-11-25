Man, 55, arrested with four human skulls, other body parts in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu for being in possession of four human skulls, two dry human hands, and three jaws.

The suspect, Yesiru Salisu resides at No. 7, Odenusi Street, Ijebu Igbo was apprehended on Monday 23rd of November 2020.

A statement by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, indicated that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye division that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property, and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

Oyeyemi said, “upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contains dry human parts”.

“Consequently, the bush he ran into was properly combed and the suspect was subsequently apprehended”.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to harvesting the human parts from one Christian cemetery in Oke Eri, Ijebu Ode together with one Lekan Bakare who is now at large.

Oyeyemi said, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice should be hunted for and brought to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

