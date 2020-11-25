Malta Guinness celebrates three decades of nourishing Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, Malta Guinness, Africa’s No. 1 Premium Non-alcoholic Malt drink, celebrates 30 years of providing Nigerians with nourishing goodness.

Malta Guinness has put together exciting activations to showcase core brand values by spreading goodness, energy, and fuelling the CAN-Do spirit of Nigerians. These specially packed activations will run from November to December, with an anniversary theme, ’30 years of Bustling with Goodness”.

According to Ifeoma Agu, the Senior Brand Manager, Adult Premium Non-alcoholic Drinks, Guinness Nigeria, for three decades, Malta Guinness has celebrated Nigerian culture and tradition and this campaign tagged ‘Bustling with Goodness’ is our token of gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our incredible journey. With these activations, we hope to renew our commitment to celebrating Nigerians and sharing goodness with our consumers.

“The highlight for the anniversary celebrations is the Malta Guinness Goodness Plan, an initiative to surprise unsuspecting shoppers, bystanders, consumers and communities with exciting gifts and branded merchandise. This rich and extensive celebration will be thoroughly refreshed with the great taste and vitality of the drink”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

