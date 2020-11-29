Mallpai Foundation donates items worth millions of Naira to support IDP camp in FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

Commences training in catering, GSM phone repairs, and soap making

Says govt alone can’t provide for citizens’ welfare

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Mallpai Foundation, weekend, donated assorted items worth millions of Naira to support Internally Displace Persons, IDP, camp in New Kuchingoro, in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The presentation of the items was made by the Founder, Mallpai Foundation, and First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, to the Vice Chairman of the IDP camp, Usman Adamu.

The items include bags of rice, cartons of indomie, mosquito nets, slippers, school uniforms, bags, exercise and textbooks, flasks, underwear, face-masks, cooking pots, gowns, shirts, medical items, buckets, bowls, cookies and biscuits, and others.

Bagudu who expressed concern for the plight of the IDPs said this was not the first time or place that Mallpai Foundation has done this, and that the Foundation deemed it fit to come to New Kuchingoro IDP camp because of their situation.

She said: “There a lot of problems in this country as I am talking as a founder of an NGO and mother as well so we decided to do something to help the women and youth and we have been doing this over the years, and not the usual go and give them food and water but something different which is to train them and give them skills that would impact their lives and after that we empower them.

“We have assorted items that would impact the lives of people here. I was told we have about 6000 IDPs here. We have been in existence for 16 years and 14 years after our registration.”

However, she said government alone cannot provide jobs for Nigerians but well-meaning Nigerians should come together to see how to impact lives of the citizens by empowering them with skills because blue colour jobs are nowhere to be found, and agriculture is another best way to provide jobs for Nigerians.

“Well-meaning Nigerians and organizations should empower other Nigerians with skills and not only depending on blue colour jobs, and also consider agriculture because government alone cannot do everything”, she said.

Also speaking was one of her friends, Aisha Kabiru Gaya, who said, “We are all aware of the activities of insurgency and people are still displaced. She said these people really need help and support like this.”

Gaya added that the support from Mallpai Foundation is not going to be once as seen but consistent because they are for the people’s welfare and better life and prayed God to help to stem the tide of insurgency.

Director Media and Communication, Mallpai Foundation, McEva Temofe, explained that the essence of their donation and empowerment programme for the IDPs is to make them have a sense of belonging and be empowered to generate income for themselves.

“There are over 6, 000 IDPs here and we have come to give back to this society. We made our research to see where we can actually go because of what has happened to a lot of families as a result of the lockdown, and we identified this place that has been abandoned to assist and give them what we have brought including training on ICT, GSM phone repair, soap making in order for them to make income for themselves.

“We also have set up our health stand manned by our health team, and also have provided face masks so they can observe COVID-19 health roles”, Temofe said.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chairman, New Kuchigoro IDP camp, Usman Adamu, appreciated the donation, training, and empowerment brought to his people.

Adamu said, “We really are greatly grateful to the Founder of Mallpai Foundation, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu for this massive donation and assistance of assorted items for us here. We are indeed happy and appreciate her concern and care for us.”

Also, the women leader, New Kuchingoro Camp, Ladi Mathias, said, “We appreciate the Wife of Kebbi State, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, for coming with this great donation to add value to our lives. God will reward her for this gesture and we will judiciously use them also.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: