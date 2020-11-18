Makinde inaugurates primary school projects donated by alumnus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

EXECUTIVE Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has inaugurated two blocks of six classrooms and teachers’ quarters at All Saints Primary School, Araromi-Aperin, Akanran, Ibadan.

The multi-million naira projects were donated by an alumnus of the School, Mr. Olusola Alagbe Lutherking.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Olawale Mogbonjubola, Governor Makinde appreciated the donor for deeming it fit to remember his alma-mater by donating two (2) blocks of six (6) classrooms with toilet facilities and Teachers’ Quarters.

Governor Makinde asserted that the kind gesture exhibited by the donor was very unique, highly commendable and a great challenge to other alumni of state-owned schools.

“This is a challenge to everyone here present, that there is nothing too little or big to do for our Alma mater. You will all agree with me that touching the lives of others is a great sacrifice that is pleasing and well acceptable before our Creator”, he said.

He therefore implored all to join hands with the government to uplift Oyo State’s education sector to a more desirable and enviable height.

He said, “Basically, if we all contribute our little quota, the state will be a better place for us”.

He thanked Lutherking for displaying such height of magnanimity, adding that the projects would go a long way to improve the moral and academic uprightness of pupils in the school.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran appreciated Governor Makinde’s citizen-oriented policies, noting that this had given ample chance for all and sundry to contribute their own quota to the development of Oyo State, in one way or the other.

“This is evident in the rate at which good-spirited individuals have been donating infrastructural facilities to schools in the State”, he said.

He promised the Board’s commitment to keep providing necessary infrastructural facilities, instructional materials, training and re-training of teaching and non-teaching staff in the basic education sector of the state.

Adeniran added that, to ensure effective and efficient academic activities, the Board complemented the kind gesture of the donor by supplying furniture items to the school for the use of teachers and pupils.

He made a clarion call on private organizations, government functionaries and individuals to remember their alma-maters and do the needful to ensure they leave their footprints on the sands of time, as witnessed at the event. The donor, Mr. Alagbe Lutherking said he was inspired to give back to All Saints’ Primary school, Araromi-Aperin, because the school was the foundation of his success in life.

He urged the school authorities to make judicious use of the facilities and ensure that they are effectively utilized and well maintained to achieve the purpose they are meant to serve.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: