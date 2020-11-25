Maina Vs Nnamdi Kanu: Why is Abaribe, Ekweremadu not treated like Ndume, CNG asks?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, led by Nastura Sheriff has alleged that the evidence of bias was apparent in the order for Senator Ali Ndume’s detention due to Abdurasheed Maina’s failure to appear in court.

CNG, in a statement signed by Abdulaziz Suleiman, the spokesperson, reacted to the detention of Senator Ali Ndume and objected to its dubious legality under the law as well as in practice. .

They noted the dangerous precedent set by the obvious bias in the ruling of the court that ordered the Senator’s detention.

“The evidence of bias is apparent in the order for Ndume’s detention while Senator Abaribe, former Deputy Senate President Ekweremmadu and others who stood bail for Nnamdi Kanu who was standing trial for treason, were not ordered to forfeit the bail terms.

READ ALSO:

“This order further confirms the concerns for an entrenched moral corruption in the nation’s criminal justice administration system that is twisted to suit certain sectional interests of judges.

“Otherwise, there is no justification whatsoever, in a court, presumably the temple of justice applying same laws differently on citizens of the same country based on ethnic or sectional favours.

The Group fumed over what it described as professional impunity displayed by some judges, and reminded the nation’s justice administrators that the law will fail to protect the society if it allows fanciful considerations to deflect the course of justice.

“There is nothing more bias than a situation where people of certain sections are not called to forfeit bail bonds entered on behalf of a terror group leader who has jumped bail while enforcing same on another person who stands surety for a financial offender just because he comes from an unfavoured section of the same country,” they stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: