MACBAN, Benue Monitoring C’ttee tasks FG on incentives for ranching

By Peter Duru

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, and Benue State Monitoring Committee have asked the federal and state governments to create incentives that will encourage herders to embrace ranching.

They also suggested that the government prohibit the free movement of foreigners and livestock into the country and rescind the policy of issuing visas to foreigners on arrival.

These suggestions were part of a communiqué issued at the end of an event marking the third year anniversary of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, 2017, on the theme “Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017: A Recipe for Security and Peaceful Co-Existence.”

The communique was signed by Secretary-General of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Gadzama, represented by a Director at the National Headquarters of MACBAN, Alhaji Adamu Toro; Chairman of the session, Mr. Bernard Hom, and Emmanuel Agbakor of the State Monitoring Committee.

Speaking earlier, Gadzama restated the willingness of herders to live peacefully and partner with the people of Benue State in a symbiotic relationship, but asked for specific amendments to the Benue Grazing Law.

Other parts of the communiqué read: “There should be smooth operation in the Federal Government through its agencies to ensure the security of lives and property of the people.

“This will also enable Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their respective communities and carry on with their economic activities.

“Individuals and associations such as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, must tone down their acerbic rhetorics, which rather than help calm situations, have exacerbated tensions.

“Only a symbiotic relationship with the government, which has powers to make laws under the Constitution for the good governance of the State, can produce the much-needed harmony and conducive climate for the rearing of livestock in Benue State and Nigeria in general.”

Besides MACBAN, in attendance at the event were traditional and religious leaders, Fulani leaders, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, women and youth organisations, and other selected groups.

