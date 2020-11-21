Livestock Transformation will address farmer/herder conflicts in Nigeria- CDD

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for Democracy and Development, yesterday, said that the Implementation of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) would help address the farmer, herder conflicts in Nigeria.

The Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Idayat Hassan represented by Shamaudeen Yusuf at a one-day conference organised by CDD with the theme, “Experience Sharing and Learning Conference on Farmer and Herder Conflicts in Nigeria” yesterday in Abuja said, the Centre will work closely with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well as government agencies particularly committee set up by the government to implement the NLTP.

She said “As CSOs, they are to provide support to the government and one of the key thing which they think is quiet important is for people to be aware about this because implementation cannot be done in isolation of people who are the direct beneficiaries of such interventions to be totally ignorant.

“The conference is to serve the purpose of letting people know where we are in terms of implementation and how we can come in as a critical stakeholder to provide support and also to further generate conversation around it and the foreign gap on how to improve on it.”

The special adviser to the president on agriculture and coordinator, NLTP, Dr. Andrew Kwasari maintained that the programme is a government initiative through which the government is fully committed to resolving the farmer, herder conflicts.

He added that the programme listed out six pillars that cover from justice, security, livelihood, peace, reconciliation and economic development in a systematic way that covers the interest of pastoralists and crop farmers.

Kwasari said “So far, the 19 northern governors has committed to this, they found the locations they want to work within the grazing reserves to remodel it as areas for livestock production and other state governors have also been committed to this.”

A consultant, Dr. Chris Kwaja explained that the essence of the conference is to take stock of where the organization is and the level of interventions as government, CSOs and community when it comes to farmers herders issue.

He noted that they are satisfied on the implementation of the NLTP, in terms of what government is doing now in using an appreciative enquiring.

