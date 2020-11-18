Lekki Shooting: CNN is Nigeria’s newest face of foreign destabilisation, coalition says

Kindly Share This Story:

Following its controversial report on the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos on October 20, Cable News Network (CNN) has been branded as the newest face of foreign destabilisation in Nigeria.

According to the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), the American-based news television channel has elevated the agenda of the divisive and destructive forces tirelessly working in conspiracy with foreign forces against the country.

Comrade Samuel Daluba speaking at a press conference, on Friday, in Abuja said the group is not surprised as it previously forecasted that some forces are in connivance with a few wealthy and disgruntled elements in Nigeria to destabilise the country.

Daluba noted that the disparity in the casualty figure clearly shows that CNN is a hired media mercenaries after a hatchet job.

He wondered why nothing was mentioned about the killings of security agents, civilians and the reckless destruction/looting of private and public properties of Nigerians by the #EndSARS protesters.

The coalition, however, warned CNN to steer clear of Nigeria, adding that the nation is a forbidden land to practice their trade.

Vanguard News Nigeria

