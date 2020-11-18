Lekki Shooting: CNN desperate to justify past errors – Nigerians in Diaspora

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has faulted Cable News Network (CNN) over its report on the Lekki shooting in Lagos State, adding that the American television station is desperate to restore its already lost credibility.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora, CNN is under pressure to salvage whatever is left of its diminishing image and perceives the EndSARS protest in Nigeria as its final shot at redemption.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group said there is no originality in the piece as it followed a pre-existing script aimed at indicting the government and military.

In a statement signed by Cosmos Collins, the President of NDMG, United Kingdom chapter, the group, however, advised the television channel to apologise to Nigeria.

It further warned the media outlet against any approach which in the past led to chaos in Iraq, Ukraine, the entire Middle East and North Africa.

The group also vowed to exploit available legal means to curtail the excesses of CNN’s propaganda in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: