Lekki shooting: Apologise to Nigerian Army now, Lagos Observers tell Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos Observers Group (LOG) says Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, must apologise to the Nigerian Army for misleading the general public on the EndSARS protests.

The group said this has become paramount after reviewing circumstances that led to the escalation of violence in the state during the protest while analysing the Army’s testimony as well as other critical stakeholders before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution.

In a communique co-signed by Folarin John Odusote and Dr Boboye Olarewaju, its chairman and secretary respectively, on Monday, the LOG said the Army’s testament was factual to support their position that the EndSARS campaign was not a reflection of the reality on the ground.

The group noted that indeed Governor Sanwo-Olu called for reinforcement from the Army when it was apparent that the Police has been overwhelmed.

It also said that the soldiers deployed to the Lekki Tollgate were pelted with stones and other items upon arrival but did not have live bullets.

At the end of its extraordinary general meeting, the group, however, said the allegations levelled against the Army are “fictitious and meant to disparage the timely intervention of the troops”.

According to the Lagos Observers Group, there is overwhelming evidence that indeed the Nigerian Army was invited by the Governor of Lagos State.

The group called on Sanwo-Olu to tender an apology to the troops.

