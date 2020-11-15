Legend, Star Radler rebrand, unveil BBNaija’s Erica as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Breweries have announced the relaunch of Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler. The foremost brewing company revealed the relaunch of these two fast-selling products within its portfolio at an exclusive relaunch event on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Present at the event were brand representatives, trade partners, media, select consumers, and the new brand ambassador for both brands, Erica Nlewedim, popularly known for her stint on the reality show, Big Brother Naija.

According to company representatives, the relaunch of both brands is in line with the company’s penchant for innovation in a bid to ensure optimum consumer satisfaction and to increase demand at wholesale, retail, and distributor level.

Introduced to the Nigerian market in 2014, Star Radler sported a blue, silver, yellow and gold wrap which reinforced the energy and refreshing attributes of the beer. However, the brand has recently made the bold move to segue to a new look which redefines the refreshing, thirst-quenching and taste benefits of the beer mix.

Coupled with the new look, Star Radler has also relaunched with a new variant labelled ‘Red Fruit’, signalling the brand’s affinity for diverse offerings. Red Fruit is a cocktail of berries (red fruits) and the classic Lager, packaged with the remodelled bottle design and a touch of red replacing the silver colour for the ‘Citrus’ variant.

Meanwhile, Legend, which was relaunched in 2014 with a liquid reformulation and packaging redesign, swaps the old metallic label for a more modern design featuring the signature Legend torch and a generous complement of the colour, black, and a more pleasant taste, appealing to all stout lovers.

Portfolio Manager, National Premium Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Sarah Agha, expressed her delight at the relaunch of both brands:

“As evidenced in the past, Nigerian Breweries is a champion of constant innovation in a bid to ensure the optimum satisfaction of our consumers and to make our brands refreshing and exciting. After a brief period of silence for both brands, we felt it was time to refresh them and re-introduce them to our loyal consumers,” she said.

“With Legend, we sought to introduce the brand in a new light – with a new modern and premium look and a reformulated taste that will, no doubt, be a hit with those seeking to experience it. We aimed to re-introduce the brand in a new modern look too, as well as a new refreshing variant that will, no doubt, be a hit among beer lovers.” she continued.

Also speaking at the event was Erica Nlewedim, whom the company announced as the new ambassador for the two fast-selling products within its portfolio. In her words, “I am delighted to represent these two exciting brands. They embody the youthful exuberance, unrestricted freedom of expression, among other qualities that make them a perfect fit for me and my audience. This partnership will no doubt be a success, and I cannot wait to be part of the execution of some of the activities we have planned.”

Nigerian Breweries Plc is a Nigeria-based brewing company. The Company is engaged in brewing, marketing and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt drinks and soft drinks. Incorporated in 1946, the company recorded a landmark when the first bottle of Star Lager rolled off the bottling lines in its Lagos Brewery in June 1949.

