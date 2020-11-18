Leave Obigbo now, stop harassing people – Ohanaeze tells soldiers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has asked soldiers still hunting and harassing Igbo youths in Obigbo and the entire Oyingbo council area of Rivers State to leave Obigbo and stop harassing the resident.

A statement by the deputy publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu also warned the soldiers to stop treating the people and residents of Obigbo as conquered people.

The apex Igbo body further urged the soldiers “still molesting residents and people of Obigbo in Rivers state to stop so forthwith”.

Ibegbu in the statement alleged that reports available “shows that several weeks after the invasion of the area, soldiers of the Nigeria army are still in the area molesting and dehumanising residents”, and warned the army that Obigbo is not an occupied territory or conquered people.

He also called on the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to further call the soldiers to order. Ibegbu also admonished people or groups making inciting comments on the volatile matter to hold their peace.

Ibegbu insisted that any soldier responsible for the death of innocent persons in Obigbo should be fished out and punished as according to him, the lives of all Nigerians including soldiers and policemen matter and nobody has right to deprive anybody his life save on any such sentence by court of competent jurisdiction.

Ibegbu also called for the trial of all SARS men involved in the alleged extra-judicial killings across the country.

