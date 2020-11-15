Lawmakers, host communities, others to parley on PIB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Key members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders are to meet with leaders and individuals from oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta to brainstorm and project issues that would be beneficial to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, currently before the legislature.

In a statement in Abuja, weekend, Executive Director of OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, Oke Epia,listed the National Assembly members that would be meeting with the stakeholders in the host communities to include: Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Mungonu, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

Epia said the parley, hold, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Owerri, Imo State, is a host communities’ colloquium conceived and organized by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative to achieve the objective of harnessing stakeholder positions on the host community provisions of the PIB.

He stated that the colloquium was convened for stakeholders in the Niger Delta to examine and make submissions on the bill that would be forwarded to the legislature.

He said: “Speakers billed to drill down on the bill and the issues are Engr. Joe Nwakwue and Prof. Wunmi Iledare, both renowned petroleum industry experts of global repute; as well as Dr. Otive Igbuzor, acclaimed development expert and Founding Executive Director, Centre LSD.

“Senator Omo-Agege represents Delta Central senatorial district which has a number of oil producing communities, while Hon. Mungonu chairs the House Technical Committee on the PIB.

“The OrderPaper Colloquium Series are designed to reinforce the current legislative processing of the bill. The first HostCom Colloquium was held in Abuja on July 12, 2018 and was chaired by Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, then Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on PIB.

“OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative is a non-governmental organization that embarks on policy-related engagements and interventions, especially in the legislative space to expand the frontiers of good governance and deepen democratic practice.

“Its core aspiration is to expand the space for good governance and amplify the voices and participation of hitherto under-served and under-represented interests in the political process in a manner that makes for inclusiveness.”

