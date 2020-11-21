LAUTECH: Finally, Osun, Oyo part ways

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

After many years of acrimony over the joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo and Osun states have agreed to drop the joint ownership structure, with Oyo now to own the main campus in Ogbomoso fully.

The Teaching Hospital in Osogbo is now to be owned by Osun State.

Sources said that was agreed to in the arbitration by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who waded into the matter.

With the agreement between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, all is now set for a mutual parting of ways over the ownership of the university.

The university has over the years suffered needless neglect because of disagreement over funding and recruitment of staff.

The development led to some people clamouring for the Federal Government to take it over. It was set up in the military era when Osun was part of the old Oyo State.

Details of the agreement are still being expected as Oyo may have to pay Osun some money to be able to fully take over the school.

The teaching hospital in Osogbo could serve the state-owned Osun State University.

