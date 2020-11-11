LAUTECH Final year student bags one-year jail term over internet fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Lawal Olakunle was on Wednesday sentenced to one-year imprisonment for duping an American 800USD through internet fraud.

Olakunle was arraigned on two counts bordering on internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 (800USD) before Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecutor, Sulaeman Bashir informed the court that Olakunle was arrested at Club Secret in Osogbo, following Intelligence on October 14, 2019.

He added that the accused statement of account obtained from United Bank for Africa (UBA) showed that he benefitted the stated sum of money from one Garl Li of California, USA.

The crime, according to Bashir, contravened the provision of section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011.

He also tendered in evidence, the iPhone 8plus, restituted money recovered from the accused, statement of account and his confessional statement.

Olakunle, having pleaded guilty opted for plea bargain before the court.

His counsel, Adebayo Adedapo, while pleading with the court for mercy said his client opted for plea bargaining since he realised his mistake, saying if forgiven, he would not return to crime.

He urged the court to temper justice with mercy, as he said Olakunle is a Final year student of LAUTECH, who would have been on his one-year mandatory NYSC duty if not for the outbreak of COVID 19.

Justice Ayoola, having found Olakunle guilty as charged sentenced him to twelve months imprisonment starting from November 26, 2019.

He also ruled that his iPhone should be sold in auction and the proceed be returned alongside the recovered N282,068.80, to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria

