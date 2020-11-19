LAUTECH don wins Science Academy Gold award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

A LECTURER in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Prof. Olugbenga Bello, was the cynosure of eyes at the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), event last week as he beat over two hundred other scientists in Nigerian universities to win the NAS Gold Medal.

Instituted by the Council of the Academy, the prize was established to recognize personal/team scientific excellence and is aimed at stimulating and rewarding excellence in Science, Technology and Innovation.

Awarded to deserving scientists whose works made the most impact in furthering the frontiers of knowledge and have made significant contributions to mankind with particular reference to the national context, it is the highest honour that the Academy would bestow on a Nigerian scientist.

Bello received the prize which included certificate, medal of recognition and a purse, from President of the Academy, Professor Motso Onuoha, in the presence of thousands of renowned scientists and elated Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof. Michael Ologunde, himself a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science Technology.

It was the third edition, but the second in Physical Sciences. Interestingly, he is a sole winner, not a joint winner as happened last year when the award was in the Life Sciences.

