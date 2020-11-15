Late J. P. Clark’s achievements brought honour to Africa – Otuaro

Kindly Share This Story:

*Pays Condolence to Sen. Pa. E. K. Clark in Abuja

By Etop Ekanem

Scion of the Clark-Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo in Delta State, Senator Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has been tasked to draw strength from God and the enviable legacies of his late younger brother, Prof. J. P. Clark who died recently.

Otuaro, who visited Pa Clark, weekend, in Abuja, in his personal capacity and revealed he was also forunner to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s visit, said Pa Clark “commendably honoured his deceased brother, J. P. Clark for sparing no effort despite challenges, in ensuring he was buried within three days in keeping with wish of the deceased in one of his poems “The Last Wish”.

“John Pepper Clark the literary icon is arguably the first Professor of English in Africa. Saddening as his death is despite ripe age, we should be comforted that his indelible contributions to the world of literature with great literary works, will be celebrated by succeeding generations”, Otuaro said, in a message.

“Though J. P. Clark is now dead, he will never die in the minds of the people because his works will immortalize him. This fact alone should bring solace to a weeping and sorrowing heart. Cry no more Daddy Clark. I urge you and the entire Bekederemo family to draw strength from the globally recognized literary achievements of J. P. Clark and bravely reconcile to his death”, Otuaro urged.

Mentioning “Song of a Goat, The Raft, Ozidi, All for Oil, Wives’ Revolt, Remains of a Tide, Full Tide” among others as his great literary contributions, Otuaro said “J. P. Clark’s works not only mirrored the sad plight of his Ijaw and Niger Delta origin, but also advocated justice and peace”.

“That such a globally recognized poet, playwright and essayist, was produced by the Clark-Bekederemo family should be great consolation to family, honour to Kiagbodo town, Delta State, Nigeria and Africa on the world stage. Please accept my condolences, that of the Delta State Government and grieve no more. I know that to lose a legend like J. P. Clark is devastating blow however his age. My prayerful wish is for God Almighty to give you the strength to bear the pains of this loss”, Otuaro said.

