Late Capt. Owonaro: Ijaw Devt’l Aspirations Achievable With God – Otuaro

By Bulou Kosin

In a night of tributes for Capt Sam Timinepre Owonaro, last of the triumvirate of the 12-Day Revolution, who died 16 June 2020, Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, said God alone can guarantee ultimate fulfillment of a nation’s aspirations.

Otuaro therefore recommended dialogue towards peace and development as he rendered his tribute, Wednesday night, during the “Celebration of Life of Chief Capt. Samuel Owonaro”, with participation via zoom application scheduled from London, UK, by the Ezon Egberi Organization.

The ceremony of Bible readings, tributes and songs, conducted by Bishop of Woolwich, Bishop Karowei Dorgu, was attended by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, Professors G. G. Dararh and Joe Ebiware, and Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agary. Also in attendance were Lloyd Owonaro (son of Late Capt. Sam Owonaro), Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, Ibiba DonPedro, Mr. Alfred Nimizigha, Ms Annkio Briggs, Mrs Georgina Boro, Esther Boro, Mr. Kingsley Kuku, Dr. Ebiakpo Kakander, Rowland Ekperi amongst others.

Otuaro said God ensured the long almost 76 years for Owonaro, for him to see for himself and deliver the message that dialogue and peace offered the safest and godly path to fulfilling the Ijaw and Niger Delta aspirations. Otuaro further said Owonaro’s life was preserved this long to give Niger Deltans called upon to emulate him to see that his attributes of patriotism, loyalty, humility, empathy and fidelity were confirmably consistent.

In his tribute titled, “Late Chief (Capt) Samuel Timinepre Owonaro: That we may live your divine message of peace”, Otuaro noted: “Capt. Sam Owonaro the Great! You stayed long on earth to deliver the divine message you bore from birth to the Niger Delta people, in concert with the renowned Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro, Nottingham Dick, and the other heroes of Boro’s army called Niger Delta Volunteer Service!”.

“Our dear departed hero, Owonaro the Great, you lived long enough to see how militancy with your comrades led to the creation of Rivers and then Bayelsa State and its possible links with the beautiful emergence of an Ijaw from Bayelsa State as President of Nigeria. Yet all of these came shy of the overall control of our resources, significant development and self determination in a Niger Delta Republic you and your compatriots then envisioned for our people”, Otuaro read.

“Great Capt Sam”, Otuaro continued, “you lived long enough to see that the fulfillment of a nation’s aspirations, including the Ijaw nation, lies in God Almighty, the God of Peace, who ensured you lived up to about 76 to deliver this message. Yes, this message, to the effect that beyond militancy, the complete narrative shows that peace and constructive dialogue held and can also usher in big benefits some of which already dott the landscape of our collective struggle for essence”.

The Deputy Governor emphasized that aside youths, Owonaro’s “ranking patriotism” infected even adults aggrieved by the inequities he fought against in Nigeria, adding that Owonaro enjoyed the privilege of “living long enough to see right in your own Kaiama town, the re-emergence of your nationalistic fervour, yes spirit, in thousands of Ijaw and Niger Delta youths who sought to shape the future through the now historic Kaiama Declaration”.

Otuaro commended Owonaro’s loyalty to Isaac Boro who died decades earlier and praised Owonaro for caring for Isaac Boro’s widow “in a legendary fidelity that defined his engagements in life till his death”.

“After the tragedy of your confinement to the wheelchair from the civil war to keep Nigeria one”, Otuaro noted that Owonaro, nonetheless, went on to prove that “stoic equanimity and peace with situations is possible from a life of contentment”.

