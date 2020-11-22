Lagosians spend about N3,073 on intercity bus journey ― NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

The Transport Fare Watch report for October published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that on average, Lagosians (residents of Lagos State) spent N3,073.41 on intercity bus journey.

This was as the Bureau also noted that three states ― Lagos, Abuja, and Sokoto ― have the highest bus journey fare intercity.

The report also noted that “states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,473.67), Enugu (N1,560.00) and Bauchi (N1,560.49).”

On the cost of bus journey fare in Lagos, Abuja, Sokoto, NBS gave the average expense spent by commuters in the city thus; “Abuja FCT (N4,376.09), Lagos (N3,073.41) and Sokoto (N3,055.12)”.

However, the “average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 4.03% month-on-month and by 68.82% year-on-year to N322.22 in October 2020 from N309.73 in September 2020.

“States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N585.34), Bauchi (N504.78) and Cross River (N431.04) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N192.11), Kebbi (N205.47) and Borno (N208.15).”

Meanwhile, “average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.88% month-on-month

and by 115.50% year-on-year to N265.41 in October 2020 from N255.51 in September 2020.

“States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,476.40), Kogi (N372.45) and Rivers (N352.47) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N78.49), Katsina (N106.20) and Kebbi (N135.75).”

