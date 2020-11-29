Lagos taskforce pulls down over 1700 illegal structures along Fagba railway lines

Kindly Share This Story:

Recovers dangerous weapons, hard drugs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following approval by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, operatives of the State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), at the weekend, demolished over 1700 illegal structures, containerised shops along Fagba Railway lines, Agege area of the state.

Meanwhile, illicit substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk, and Tramadol, charms and weapons, such as machetes, bow and arrows, daggers, among others were recovered during the demolition exercise.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, the Chairman of the Agency Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the demolition was sequel to an earlier ‘Removal Order’ by the government served on owners/ occupants of those illegal shanties based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

He explained that after the expiration of the Removal Order, the government was magnanimous enough to add 21days grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area.

Egbeyemi stated that investigations conducted had revealed those miscreants and hoodlums were responsible for various criminal activities and the recent destructions of public properties and looting of shops in the wake of #’EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

According to Egbeyemi “These shanties and illegal structures were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp( Marijuana) including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines.

“Substances suspected to be (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise,” Egbeyemi stated.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to support the government in restoring the state from the clutches of those notorious criminals by reporting any noticeable criminal activities around them to security agencies.

Recall that scores of lives were lost and several buildings burnt and looted by hoodlums around Fagba, in Iju-Ishaga area under the guise of #EndSARS protest in the state.

