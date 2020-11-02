Breaking News
Translate

Lagos releases 2020 admission lists into Model Colleges, upgraded JSS

On 11:10 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lagos releases 2020 admission lists into Model Colleges, upgraded JSS
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced the release of the 2020 admission lists into State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools.

In a statement by Assistant Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Bakare Fatai, the board called on those that registered for the examination to visit Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal for their admission status.

ALSO READ:  ENDSARS PROTEST: Lagos must be granted special status, Senator Adeola insists

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State Ministry of Education hereby notifies the general public, especially all duly registered candidates who participated in the year 2020 screening test into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, that the admission lists are out.

“The candidates are to kindly visit the Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal to check their admission status.

“Note: The same process that was used to check results should be followed.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!