Lagos releases 2020 admission lists into Model Colleges, upgraded JSS

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced the release of the 2020 admission lists into State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools.

In a statement by Assistant Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Bakare Fatai, the board called on those that registered for the examination to visit Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal for their admission status.

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State Ministry of Education hereby notifies the general public, especially all duly registered candidates who participated in the year 2020 screening test into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, that the admission lists are out.

“The candidates are to kindly visit the Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal to check their admission status.

“Note: The same process that was used to check results should be followed.”

