Lagos: INEC acting Chairman, Lagos CP, REC assure credible by-election

…We are committed to replicate Edo, Ondo template — Mu’azu

Ahead of the Lagos East By-election, acting National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ahmed Tijani Mu’azu has reiterated that the electoral body is fully prepared for a free, fair and credible election in Lagos.

Mu’azu who was in Lagos Wednesday in a consultative meeting with the Interagency Consultation Committee on Election Security, ICCES members said: ” INEC is fully prepared for the Lagos By-election and all other election Nationwide. The mood of the nation led to the postponement of the election. We are given all assurance that INEC is prepared in Lagos for a free, fair and credible election come December 5, 2020.

“On voters apathy, we appeal to voters to come out as their votes will count. Elections are getting better now, and results are showing that voters have a say and we have seen consistent improvement. Essentially, we appeal to the political class to also come out to participate constructively as INEC cannot do it alone, we need the support of everybody.

On INEC Portal

The acting INEC boss added: “Certainly, the INEC portal will be used as it was used in Edo and Ondo elections. Results will be uploaded into the portal.”

On security of lives and election materials

While responding to questions on the police level of preparedness ahead of the election, Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu said: “The beauty of this election is that is taking place in five local government in Lagos State so we have excess manpower to be deployed. As far as security is concerned, we had series of meetings at the State police command with the participants and stakeholders and we are on the same page. So both the electoral materials and lives of the electorates are secured. Be rest assured that for all the areas mapped out by INEC, security will be provided.

“There’s going to be restrictions on only areas that are affected. Not the one that will cause avoidable and untold hardship on Lagosians. For example, in East, there’s going to be restrictions in Épé, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ajah Ibeju -Lekki area. So the restrictions have no business with those in Apapa, Mile 2, Ikeja or even people in Badagry. But as the election progresses, there may be relaxation of the restrictions. Those flashpoints given to us by INEC will turn out to be a friendly point during and after the elections.

“We have warned the politicians in this regard, everybody must behave themselves. Once they play according to the rule, there won’t be any issue with anybody.”

On his part, the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Sam Olumekun added: ” At least three security personnel would be required to man each of the 1,928 polling units located in the five component LGAs in the senatorial district.

“It is also necessary to provide sufficient protection for men and materials at the CBN, the State and the 5 LGA INEC offices during the distribution and movement of Vita/sensitive materials going into election day.”

Also speaking, National Commissioner for Information and voters education, Festus Okoye disclosed: “The commission is prepared, we have delivered all the non sensitive materials meant for this particular election to the various local governments.

“Not only, we also delivered the COVID-19 materials in terms of hand sanitizers at the moment as, and the rest of them arrived Lagos this morning. We have also finished the training of both the supervisory presiding officers and the all categories of ad hoc stuff. So in terms of the ad hoc stuff, we prepared for this particular election.

“We want this election to be a model election that everybody will refer to. So in terms of this particular election, we are prepared for the Lagos senatorial election”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

