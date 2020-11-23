Lagos-Ibadan rail line: Inadequate manpower slowing down pace of work, Amaechi laments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Monday, continued his routine inspection tour of railway projects on the Lagos-Ibadan axis.

Accompanied by the Ben Akabueze, Director General Budget Office of the Federation; Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, amongst others, the inspection commenced at the Ebute-Metta Railway Complex, where significant work has been done including tiling and plastering.

At the Agege sub station, the Minister expressed dismay at what he called the slow pace of work, reminding officials of the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, that he would return on December 23 to ascertain the level of work done.

The situation was not different at the Omi-Adio sub station where the Minister attributed the slow pace of work to inadequate manpower.

Vanguard gathered that though contract staff handling sundry aspects of the project numbered about 10, 000 before the outbreak of COVID-19, same is now down to about 3,000.

He urged the contractors to recruit more hands in order to ensure the completion of the project and deliver it for use of the public as soon as possible.

