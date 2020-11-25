Lagos-Ibadan Rail: Amaechi warns Chinese contractors over delivery deadline

Kindly Share This Story:

The minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, handed down January 2021 target timeline for commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line to the contractor handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the construction of the rail project, Amaechi threatened to bring in his personal engineers to carry out an assessment of the work done and produce a work plan for the contractors.

He also threatened that if the contractors are not able to provide their work plan, which also include their equipment delivery, labour and other necessities that are needed to complete the Lagos-Ibadan rail, the Kano-Kaduna Rail Line construction will not be approved for them.

He stated: “I want to see your work schedule and I want to work for the President to commission this project by January next year. So we want to see that the equipment in place is commensurate to your work plan.”

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, said a test run of the Lagos-Ibadan rail services will be carried out in the first week of December ahead of the Presidential commissioning in January.

Okhiria explained that commissioning of rail tracks is different from commissioning operation of train service, adding that by January next year, train services between Lagos and Ibadan will be in full swing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: