‘Lagos Choir Awards’ kicks off as groups battle for honours

By Chris Onuoha

A new gospel reality show tagged; “Lagos Choir Awards” aimed to support, train and bring out the best in group performance in the gospel music genre has kicked off in Lagos.

The show which will inspire participants to experience the power of interaction and team spirit within the 5 weeks of its running, is an initiative of a promotion agency, Undivided Sky Limited and sponsored by Boundless Multi Service Nigeria Limited.

According to the project convener, Jonathan Oti, he stated that the reality show is the first of its kind that started with an initial call for entries through online process. He disclosed that over 300 entries were received upon which 30 groups were selected for the final contest that will produce winners in 5 category awards.

“The awards categories include “Best Gospel Band Performance, Best Contemporary Gospel Choir Performance, Best Classical Gospel Choir Performance, Best Indigenous Gospel Choir Performance and Best Acapella Gospel Choir Performance,” says Oti.

He also noted that the show is aimed to support, train and bring choirs together in a beautiful setting where people can learn, develop and thrive as a group.

“This would inspire people to experience the power of interaction by singing together, unrelated to artistic levels. The approach will challenge personality and team spirit likewise,” remarks Oti.

He mentioned that the show will contribute to people overcoming conflicts settings, through social interaction while harnessing music as a common language of the world that serves as a link between cultures.

“The Lagos Choir Awards that will be showing on Wazobia Max TV channels on DSTV, GoTv and StarTimes channels will start airing on November 15 by 6 – 7 pm, and run for 5 weeks.

