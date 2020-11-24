Lafiya-UK trains Journalists, CSOs on Human Capital Dev

Kindly Share This Story:

…lays emphasis on well nourished, educated population

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Journalists from various media organizations converged on Zaria, Kaduna state for a rigorous training by an NGO, the Lafiya-UK on the use of innovative media solutions to forster improved accountability in Human Capital Development, HCD.

The experts from Lafiya-UK,also brought to the fore,the importance in the growth and survival of man and organizations.

These, they said would be encouraged in developing mechanism with initial focus on Kaduna and then to be replicated in other states in the North.

Mr. Elkanah Aliyu,an official of the NGO,explained that the success of a Nigerian U.K support Programme for health, being Implemented in Kaduna State, is when Nigeria achieved well nourished and well educated population.

“This can however be realised through acquisition of skills to access jobs and livelihood to help grow the economy,” he said.

The Programme’s Accountability and Advocacy Expert, Dr. Ashiru Hamza Mohammed ,made series of presentations on Human Capital Development ,(HCD) and drew the attention of participants on how they could contribute towards achieving the set goals.

He said having taking firm roots in Kaduna, the programme would be extended to Kano, Jigawa, Borno- and Yobe States.

He reiterated that the mandate of the programme which had commenced in Kaduna was to improve the health outcomes for the poorest and most vulnerable groups .

He spoke on the importance of data in achieving reliable outcomes and research findings, and enjoined journalists to support advocacies with data in their reportage to not only help policy makers in planning, but compel them to act.

The Expert strongly believed in the use of innovative media solutions to forster improved accountability in human capital development, having been encouraged in developing mechanism with initial focus on Kaduna and then to be replicated in other states covered by the programme.

Alhaji Garba Mohammed,the Dallatun Kinkino and National officer of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, said the training which drew participants from the broadcast, print and online media, would educate participants on the general concept of human capital development.

Lilian Shamaki, SA on Human Capital Development from Kaduna state ,stressed the importance the state government attached to Human Capital Development and urged the participants to develop an action plan, target advocacies to engage with HCD Council and other working groups for the overall development of the society.

It was expected that the training would broaden the knowledge of participants on HCD, affords Stakeholders the opportunity to finalise the process of forming a CSO- HCD platform with documented terms of reference and development of 2021 advocacy work plan for monitoring key HCD intervention.

Earlier, the NGO in a statement, explained that the Training of Journalists and CSOs on Human Capital Development (HCD) in Kaduna State was in line with Lafiya Program’s mandate to improve the health outcomes for the poorest and most vulnerable groups in the state.

“A three-day training on HCD is being organized. This is to support the State Led Accountability Mechanism (SLAM), the CSOs-HCD coalition group, the Journalists and the Open Governance Partnership to leverage the HCD vision and work together to increase their effectiveness in advocacy and accountability for improved prioritisation for health.”

” The training will avail the CSOs the opportunity to finalize the process of forming a CSO- HCD platform with documented Terms Of Reference (TOR) and for the development of 2021 advocacy work plan for monitoring key HCD interventions. It will build their capacity to interact with the HCD Council and the Liquidity Management Committee (LMC),” they stated.

