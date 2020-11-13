Kynkys Herbal World hits Nigerian market

Kindly Share This Story:

A new cosmetic brand, Kynkys Herbal World, has been introduced into the Nigerian market.

Speaking during the product launch in Lagos, the Producer, Miss Nkemjika Greatness Uzoma, said Kynkys Kerbal is the complete cosmetics brand that enhances and restores the confidence of the user.

According to Greatness Uzoma, “what stands out Kynkys Herbal from the pack is that the user gets value for his or her money and it works 100%.

“We put in a lot of work to ensure that the product works effectively. Those who use our product are sure to get the result they desire because of the quality of our brand,” she added.

Stating that her company has been in existence for the past four years, Greatness Uzoma said the firm would be marking its fifth year of producing quality and affordable products on January 21, 2021.

“It is quite affordable. We make sure that both the poor, the middle-class and the rich can afford the brand,” said Greatness Uzoma.

She informed that the brand was available in all cosmetics stores in Nigeria, London, USA, South Africa, Canada and Ghana.

On the challenges inherent in the cosmetics industry, Greatness Uzoma said: “We are in a competitive market, where new pressures regarding the transparency and sustainability of its products play out.

“We are in a complex environment with the mix of online and offline sales, pressures brought through social media activity, as well as previously ignored sector of women demanding to be recognised rather than patronized

“And all this without raising prices,” said Greatness Uzoma.

