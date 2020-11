KWARA: Abdulrazaq to send bill repealing ex-Govs’ pension law next week

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will next week send a bill to the State House of Assembly requesting the lawmakers to immediately repeal the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s Chief press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye on Friday.

According to the statement,“The Governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.

” In line with his campaign mantra and as a product of democracy himself, he will be sending a bill to the House of Assembly next week requesting them to repeal the law.

“As representatives of the people, the lawmakers would exercise their discretion to call a public hearing on the topic to further harvest wider opinions on the topic.

“However, the Governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

