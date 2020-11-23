Korean Cultural Centre donates to National Hospital Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria has donated made-in-Korea facemasks and Korean traditional knot message-tags to healthcare workers at the National Hospital Abuja. The donation was made in appreciation for the selfless service rendered by healthcare workers in Nigeria.

In a statement, the Director of Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jin Su, said that “The year 2020 has been fraught with many challenges as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. In the heat of the uncertainties and while governments and authorities-imposed measures and people stayed at home or restricted their interactions with others, healthcare workers stayed on the front line amidst the risks to their own lives, saving the lives of others. It is therefore imperative to acknowledge and appreciate the selfless service rendered by healthcare workers in Nigeria.”

“The Korean Cultural Centre took a message of immense appreciation and gratitude to all healthcare professionals of the National Hospital for their dedication and sacrifices during this uncertain period of our lives, their selfless service at the time of this pandemic is a source of hope to many Nigerians,”, Jin Su added.

The Korean traditional message-tags that were presented to them contained inscribed heartfelt messages of appreciation and love from both Nigerians and Koreans alike who are united in a heart full of gratitude to all frontline workers in Nigeria for everything they have done to keep Nigerians safe and healthy.

The Director of Clinical Services at the National Hospital Abuja, Dr. Mrs. A Umar while receiving the donations, thanked the Korean Cultural Centre Director for the show of gratitude. She promised that the Hospital and its staff will continue to do their best in the fight against the pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

