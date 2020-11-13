Kollydee set to drop his debut EP SINUS RHYTHM

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Kolade Tolulope Alade better known as KOLLYDEE is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, composer, recording artist, performer and Medical Doctor who came into the spotlight with the release of his unique cover of DRAKE’S HOTLINE BLING in 2015 which he followed up with his 2016 smash hit R&B/POP single “One More Try” which enjoyed massive airplay on Radio and TV.

After a brief hiatus spent getting his medical license, gaining medical experience during his house job internship at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, NYSC, several cover songs and approximately 2yrs since his last official single ‘ADDICTED’, Kollydee is back and set to release his first collective body of work titled SINUS RHYTHM. The EP (extended play) album comprises 5 tracks and one bonus track.

The album is a pleasurable buffet of soulful, sultry & smooth vocal performance delivered on an R&B tip with an Afro fusion appeal. Recorded in the middle of the covid 19 pandemic, it represents a place of normalcy, love and happiness doing what he loves for Kollydee .

SINUS RHYTHM TRACK LISTING

1 Maria Maria

2 Wetin U Do

3 Losing My Mind (Olufunmi)

4 Stand By You

5 Bamidele

6 Super God (bonus track)

MARIA MARIA the lead single off the EP already debuted on Wednesday 11th November to critical acclaim and is already getting on playlists and charts across Nigeria and worldwide. The song is rooted in a love story that never happened but desperately longed for.

Kollydee woos his love interest with sweet dubs, falsettos and chivalry. With this EP Kolade who just turned 26 on August 6th is finally ready to begin his journey as a professional musician while also practicing medicine full time.

He is fondly called the singing doctor by his patients. He says that even though sometimes it is a struggle juggling a career in music and medicine he wouldn’t trade one for the other. He intends to specialize in cardiology.

