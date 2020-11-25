KOHLER/Clarke Energy celebrates 100 years of providing power solutions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

As a move to mark its 100 years of operation, KOHLER Company, a global energy technology company said it will be offering customers discounts on 100 units of KOHLER SDMO diesel generating sets (30kVa and 40kVa) nodes.

KOHLER acquired Clarke Energy, a power solutions provider in 2017.

While KOHLER is mostly recognised by industry professionals, Clarke Energy for over two decades has led in the installation of local power generation systems in Nigeria. This includes gas, diesel and hybrid solutions and it is fast emerging as a leading power generation systems provider in Nigeria.

Clarke Energy was established in the United Kingdom (UK) 1989 as an engine specialist service company operating in the marine and offshore industries. Its capabilities range from the supply of the gas or diesel-fuelled generating sets, through to the turnkey installation of a multi-engine power plant.

In 1995, on the back of unrivaled service support, it was awarded the authorised distributorship for the INNIO Jenbacher range of gas engines in the UK. That relationship grew to include Nigeria in 1999 hence, becoming the largest independent distributor of INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engines, with a global installed electrical capacity of over 7 gigawatts (GW) and more than 1200 employees collaborating in 27 countries including Nigeria.

The locally based team of engineers and technicians have installed over 500 megawatts (MW) of electrical generation capacity to many industrial facilities, tertiary institutions, independent power producers (IPP), telecommunications, commercial and residential businesses seeking off-grid and economical power solutions across Nigeria.

“We have supplied one of Nigeria’s first gas-fuelled IPP facilities at Alausa-Ikeja, amongst others, and provide an unparalleled service and maintenance support with a large inventory of OEM approved spare parts,” said , the company’s managing director.

KOHLER Co., the third-largest manufacturer of power generating sets in the world, acquired Clarke Energy, to expand its power products portfolio to include large gas generators, while operating in 130 countries worldwide with a workforce of over 36,000 employees.

An Original Equipment Manufacturer

In 2019, Clarke Energy’s Nigerian operations, a wholly owned subsidiary of the KOHLER Co., began its diesel arm operations as an original equipment manufacturer of the KOHLER SDMO diesel gensets in Nigeria. It opened an assembly plant in Ikeja, Lagos state for KOHLER SDMO diesel generating sets ranging from 15kVA to 4200kVA, which are distributed to a network of dealerships with a strong focus on after sales and parts availability.

The assembly plant was opened to provide quality and high-performance diesel-powered solutions to individuals and industries for continuous and backup applications whilst creating jobs in the country and expanding Clarke Energy’s existing local capabilities.

KOHLER has been manufacturing power generators since 1920, hence bringing 100 years of expertise in the design of power generators and engines for an infinite field of applications in the industrial, construction, commercial, residential, telecom, data centre, and other market segments.

To mark its 100 years anniversary, KOHLER and Clarke Energy now offer additional value in its greatly discounted sales promotion on 100 units of KOHLER SDMO diesel generating sets (30kVa and 40kVa) nodes.

“We have put our customers first and maintained our commitments in offering high quality and value even in the toughest times,” said Tsantilas.

Product differentiation

The Kohler SDMO generating set combines 100 years of engineering and experience in the designs and manufacture of the highest power density ranges 15kVA to 4200kVA with low fuel consumption.

Clarke Energy is the manufacturer of the KOHLER SDMO in Ikeja Lagos, for this reason, offers standard OEM warranty (2 years or 2000 hours for backup applications and 1 year or 2,500 hours for continuous applications). The KD Series or high horsepower ranges have 2 years or 8700 hours warranty for back up applications

The KOHLER SDMO diesel generators also offer its customers a service interval of 250 hours. In this way, helps to save more on operating cost when compared with the solutions in the market. The genset’s service parts are available nationwide and technical support accessible round the clock.

