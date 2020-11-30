Kogi State wins The Most Enterprising Award at 2020 NAFEST

Kindly Share This Story:

Kogi State Council for Arts and Culture (KGSCAC) clinched gold medal at the just concluded 33rd edition of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Plateau State, Jos as the most enterprising contingent in this year’s event.

The medal and certificate of award were presented to the Director, Kogi State Council for Arts and Culture, Mrs Wosilat Owuda during the closing ceremony.

The Council distinguished herself in showcasing the abundant cultural heritage, natural and mineral resources in Kogi State.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe in a chat with the Director, Kogi State Council for Arts and Culture, promised to cap up the award with a visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, to discuss ways of harnessing these enormous historical and cultural resources into the income-generating sector.

Similarly, Kogi State was applauded for clinching a medal in Traditional Board games (Ayo) at her first entry in 2020 NAFEST.

The 34th edition (2021) hosting right has been secured by Ekiti State. The Council was however advised to prepare adequately early and make more entries, to enhance more awards and the overall winner of subsequent events.

The 2020 NAFEST, Jos officially closed at Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: