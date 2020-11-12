Kogi places levy on every loaf of bread

Kindly Share This Story:

The government of Kogi State has contracted a consultant to levy every bread baked, with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry saying the levy is to improve the internally-generated revenue, IGR.

However, bakers in the state, on the platform of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) told TheCable that the bakers are against the levy.

A member of the association, Godfirst, said the association will meet with the consultant, noting that they received a memo from the ministry imposing a levy “on each loaf of bread” produced.

“The letter was sent to us that a consultant has been given the job to generate fund from bakery to state government.

“We are trying to meet with the consultant, but we have not been able to meet with him. We want to meet with him to give us more explanation.

“We are not happy about it. Presently, there is no market. We are facing different types of challenges, and if they are now asking us to pay another tax, we don’t know how we can cope,” he said.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information, was not unavailable for comments.

