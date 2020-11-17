Kogi Bread Levy: Permanent secretary faces dismissal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Kogi State Government has come hard on the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Usman Ibrahim, who issued the directive for levy on every bread and bakery in the state.

The state governor, Yahaya Bello, had in a reaction described the report on the bread levy as an “embarrassment to my government’, promising to launch an investigation and sanction those behind the case.



Head of Service of the state, Mrs Ogunmola Deborah on Tuesday, issued a query to the Perm Secretary, a copy of which was obtained by Vanguard.

The query read apart, “You may wish to recall the attached letter, dated 9 November. 2020, signed by you and addressed to the Chairman, Asociation of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN). Kogi Stale Branch, Lokoja, on the above subject matter.

“You may also recall that I called you to my office in the morning of 16 November 2020 after my attention was drawn by an official of government, the aim of which was to confirm the truth from you.

“You vehemently denied having anything to do with the viral letter which has brought so much embarrassment to the Government of Kogi State.

“Investigation has revealed that you acted without obtaining the approval of the Honourable Commissioner in your Ministry as you could not provide any file where it was approved for you to disseminate such information.

ALSO READ: Chaos in Mile 2 as task force clash with Okada riders

“Your action is clearly ultra vires of the Public Service Rules, Section 4-030402 (1h.(N), and (O) which may lead to your dismissal from the service.

“This act of serious misconduct is unbecoming of an Officer of your calibre who is expected to be above board in conduct and in the performance of your duties.

“In view of the above, you are hereby directed to give your response, within 24 hours of the receipt of this query, with a view to exculpating yourself, why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for this act of gross misconduct.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: