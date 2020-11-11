Kogi announces Nov 13 deadline for internal examinations’ registration

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced November 13 as the deadline for the registration of all internal examinations in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the internal examinations include: the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), Basic Six/First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the state.

Idenyi said that the uploading of all the registered candidates’ data should be completed on or before the deadline of 12 midnight of Friday, Nov. 13.

He restated that the common entrance examination would hold on Nov. 14, while the Basic Six/FSLCE would take place on Nov. 18, respectively.

He also said that the date for the conduct of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would be announced in due course.

“There will be no consideration for candidates or schools who fail to meet up with the Nov. 13 deadline for all the examinations’ registration.

“I urge all eligible candidates for the examinations and relevant stakeholders to take note and prepare for it accordingly,” the permanent secretary said.

The ministry urged all the officials involved in the conduct of the examinations to put in extra efforts to ensure smooth and credible conduct of the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: